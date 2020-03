Boys, girls basketball regional finals complete

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Results from Monday’s boys and girls regional finals around Virginia.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

VHSL

Class 6

Region A Final: Thomas Dale 73, Western Branch 71, OT

Kylon Lewis scored 21 points for the Knights, who will be home against Massaponax in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Western Branch travels to Potomac.

Class 5

Region A Final: Green Run 62, Norview 59, 2OT

Region B Final: Henrico 64, Varina 47

Elijah Kennedy had 19 points for Green Run. Jahn Hines scored 18 for Norview.

Green Run will play Varina at Norfolk State on Friday. Norview travels to take on Henrico at Glen Allen on Friday.

Class 4

Region B Final: Courtland 74, Monacan 69, OT

Khai Seargeant put in 35 points for Courtland. Cliff Robinson led Monacan with 14 points and Jaxon Callaham added 13.

Courtland is home against Wilson on Friday. Monacan plays Kings Fork on Friday at Norfolk State.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

VHSL

Class 6

Region A Final: James River-Midlothian 65, Western Branch 57

Correyain Wright scored 22 points for Western Branch.

Class 5

Region A Final: Princess Anne 70, Norview 60

Region B Final: Highland Springs 66, Henrico 39

Kiaa Boyd put in 21 points for Highland Springs, while Jada Walker finished with a game-high 23 points for Henrico.

Aziaha James led Princess Anne with 18 points.

Highland Springs plays Norview on Friday at Glen Allen, while Princess Anne faces Henrico at Norfolk State.

Class 4

Region B Final: Monacan 76, Hanover 62

Jordan Hodges led Monacan with 24 points and Sydney Clayton added 16 points and 16 rebounds as Monacan won its fifth straight regional title.