Brad Keselowski wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond; Denny Hamlin advances to Round of 12

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time since 2014, Brad Keselowski found his way to Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway.

Keselowski led 192 of the 400 laps at the Federated Auto Parts 400, earning an automatic spot in the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin won the first stage, finished 12th, and also clinched a spot in the Round of 12 with his point total.

Martin Truex, Jr., who swept the two Richmond races last year, placed second and Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

Next week’s race at Bristol will be the final one of the Round of 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events