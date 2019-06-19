Brian Derby camp instructs the future of offensive lineman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the 7th consecutive year Brian Derby is hosting an offensive lineman camp for football players in the greater Richmond area.

Derby played at the University of Hawaii and has been holding camps for more than 20 years.

“What we do is break down the run progression, and the pass progression,” said Derby. “We just take it slow and teach them the proper way to step, proper way to posture, proper way to engage, proper way to finish.”

His connection to the Richmond area revolves around Geoff McDonald, a local attorney and former University of Virginia lineman.

McDonald and Derby were both teammates and roommates at Hawaii before McDonald transferred to UVA.

McDonald says that seeing former campers have success across the country makes the camp very special.

“We have Derby campers in every major college conference,” said McDonald. “Most NFL teams have had Derby campers and it’s just great to see them come in here when they’re young.”

The camp runs through Friday and is being held at RockIt Sports.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.