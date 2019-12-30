Bruce Allen fired as Redskins President

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Bruce Allen has been fired from his role as Redskins President.
In a statement, owner Dan Snyder said in part, “Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us.”
Allen had been with the Redskins since 2010 and has run football operations since 2014.
The Redskins are also in need of a new head coach, but former Panthers’ coach Ron Rivera is meeting with the team Monday about the job.