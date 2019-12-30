Bruce Allen fired as Redskins President

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Bruce Allen has been fired from his role as Redskins President.

In a statement, owner Dan Snyder said in part, “Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us.”

Official statement from #Redskins owner Dan Snyder on the firing of Bruce Allen. pic.twitter.com/XkUKslgUaU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Allen had been with the Redskins since 2010 and has run football operations since 2014.

The Redskins are also in need of a new head coach, but former Panthers’ coach Ron Rivera is meeting with the team Monday about the job.