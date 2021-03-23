Bubba Wallace talks NASCAR’s Next Gen car, teaming up with Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan at 23XI Racing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Bubba Wallace paid a visit to Richmond Raceway last week to test NASCAR’s Next Gen car, which will debut in 2022.

So, what was the verdict?

“Excited for the direction that NASCAR is heading,” Wallace said. “I think there is some stuff that still needs to be worked out, but we have a lot of tests between now and the start of the season next year for the Next Gen car and for the teams to get a massage on it a little bit, so we will see what comes of it.”

Wallace is six races into the new season with 23XI Racing, the team co-founded by Michael Jordan and Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin.

“It’s been good. It’s been a lot of fun working with Denny,” Wallace said. “I’m trying to provide the best feedback that I can, so I feel like we’re making it, we’re making strides, making this organization grow.”

Wallace is 19th in the points standings and he sees room to improve.

“By the time summer rolls around, we want to be better than the spring and by the time fall rolls around, we want to be better than summer, so that’s just continuing to rise up,” Wallace said. “We’re around 15th right now consistently, so that’s good.”