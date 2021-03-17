Bubba Wallace tests NASCAR Next Gen car at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Raceway played host to the second test of the P3 prototype of the NASCAR Next Gen car on Wednesday.

Bubba Wallace, who drives for Michael Jordan’s and Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin’s new 23XI Racing team, was behind the wheel of the car, which will make its Cup Series debut in 2022.

Tires were one of the main points of emphasis for the test, NASCAR said.

NASCAR said in February that all of the manufacturer-specific designs for the car have been approved and will be revealed later this spring.

Richmond Raceway was also the site of the car’s first test in the spring of 2020.

Next up for the Next Gen car is a test of all three manufacturers’ cars at Martinsville in late March.