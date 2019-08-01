Bud Foster to retire as Virginia Tech defensive coordinator after 2019 season

BLACKSBURG, VA – SEPTEMBER 03: Defensive coordinator Bud Foster of the Virginia Tech Hokies watches from the sidelines against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium on September 3, 2012 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia Tech associate head coach and defensive coordinator Bud Foster will retire from coaching after the end of the 2019 season.

Foster currently serves as the nation’s longest continuously tenured Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) assistant coach at the same school. He arrived in Blacksburg for Beamer’s initial season as head coach in 1987.

“Virginia Tech has been home for 33 years and I’m grateful to continue doing what I love for one more season,” Foster said. “I’ll always be indebted to Coach Beamer for bringing me to Blacksburg back in 1987. Coach Fuente has been phenomenal to work with and I can’t thank him enough for the way he has embraced our defensive philosophy and the many traditions of Virginia Tech football. It’s been a great ride and it’s not over yet. I’ve been blessed to work with so many outstanding individuals and have enjoyed the privilege of coaching some of the best players to ever wear a Hokies’ uniform. “

Foster’s name and the Lunch Pail Defense have been synonymous with success since he took over sole duties as Tech’s defensive coordinator in 1996 after serving as co-coordinator in 1995. The Nokomis, Illinois native has been a consistent component in helping the Hokies compile the nation’s longest active bowl streak, a 26-year stretch that began in 1993.

Under Foster’s tutelage as defensive coordinator, the Hokies lead all FBS programs in sacks (856.0), sack yardage (-5,839), interceptions (380) and third-down percentage (31.5) dating back to 1996. Over that same span, only Alabama (16.3 ppg) and Ohio State (17.0 ppg) have been better in scoring defense than Virginia Tech (18.1). Tech, Ohio State and Florida State are the only three programs during that timeframe to own over 800.0 sacks and over 350 INTs.

Foster will continue to serve Virginia Tech Athletics in a new role. He will work as an ambassador for the program, in addition to focusing on special initiatives and other duties as assigned. Foster will report directly to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock.