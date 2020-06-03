Burke excited to lead Randolph-Macon women’s basketball

(WRIC) — The first head coaching job is special for any coach and Lindsey Burke is proud to lead Randolph-Macon women’s basketball.

In April, Burke was announced as the 5th head coach in program history when Carroll LaHaye retired after 38 seasons.

“Coach LaHaye, I have the utmost respect for her. She was there such a long time. That’s part of the reason I was so attracted to the position,” said Burke. “For somebody to be there that long, it’s got to be a great school, a great program, great student athletes.”

Before arriving at Randolph-Macon, Burke spent three seasons as an assistant at the University of Rochester. Her experience in the coaching ranks also includes stops at Bucknell and Mary Washington.

“Lindsey was impressive from the very beginning. She has an appreciation for Coach LaHaye’s legacy, an understanding of the College and our mission, a proven record of recruiting and team success. She is a terrific fit for Randolph-Macon, our athletic department and our student-athletes. I am thrilled that she will leading our program.” R-MC Director of Athletics Jeff Burns

The coronavirus pandemic has made this experience different for Burke, who is still living in Rochester, NY. Phone calls and zoom meetings keep her in touch with the team while she waits to move to Virginia.

“I can’t tell you how lucky I feel I am in a lot of regards,” said Burke on her new team. “Everything I feel like I’ve given them to do, they’ve really taken it with them and run with it.”

Burke’s focus is on continuing the winning tradition at Randolph-Macon while making it a fun experience for her players.

“This is the best time in their lives,” added Burke. “Between 18 and 22, when they’re in college, they’re with their teammates, they’re going to class, they’re going to dinner…I just want to give them the best experience possible. I think my biggest goal as a coach is to have players, when they graduate, would want to do it again.”

Burke played at Mercyhurst University, graduating in 2013.