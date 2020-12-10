Burton, Golden lead No. 19 Richmond past Northern Iowa 78-68

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – NOVEMBER 27: Tyler Burton #3 of the Richmond Spiders shoots the ball against the Morehead State Eagles at Rupp Arena on November 27, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and No. 19 Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa, 78-68 on Wednesday night.

Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (4-0). Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists. The Spiders bench was outscored 27-6.

Tywhon Pickford scored 16 points for Northern Iowa (1-4), Austin Phyfe had 15 and Trae Berhow added 13. The Panthers, who tied a school record with 20 3-pointers in their opening loss to Western Kentucky, made only three of 19 tries against the Spiders.

The Spiders trailed 39-36 before a basket by Francis sparked the big run. He and Burton each scored five points in the burst, which ended with the Spiders ahead 57-45 with 10 minutes to play. The Panthers didn’t get closer than five the rest of the way.

The Spiders led 19-14 before going cold as the Panthers went on an 18-3 run to lead 32-22 with 4 minutes left in the half. Richmond closed with a 9-1 run to get back within 33-31.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Iowa: The Panthers played their second consecutive game without guard A.J. Green, whose season appears to be jeopardized by a hip injury. The preseason player of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference, Green averaged 22.3 points and 36.3 minutes in the first three games of the season.

Richmond: The Spiders continue to reach milestones. Their victory Monday against Wofford came in their first game as a top 20 team since December 1957 and the victory against the Panthers gave them back-to-back 4-0 starts to the season for the first time since the 1953-54 and 1954-55 seasons. The 1954-55 team won its first five games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Those come on Sunday for the Spiders when they travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to play the 11th-ranked Mountaineers.

UP NEXT
The Panthers are back at home against Wisconsin-Green Bay on Saturday.
Richmond plays at No. 11 West Virginia on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Central Virginia to see first snow of the season on Monday

StormTracker 8

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events