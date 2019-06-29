C.J. Prosise holds annual football camp

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — C.J. Prosise is happy to return home for his annual football camp.

The Seattle Seahawks running back is preparing for his 4th season in the NFL but his focus Saturday was on the future of football in Central Virginia.

“I just want to be a mentor to them and be somebody here for them,” said Prosise of the players at his camp. “If they ever need to know something I just want to teach them everything I can.”

The 3rd Annual BeProsise Summer Skills Academy was free and helped teach the fundamentals of football along with promoting health and safety techniques for players.

“Having this camp…I’m really excited every year to be able to come back and do it,” added Prosise.