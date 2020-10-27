CAA announces 2021 football schedule; Richmond, William & Mary and James Madison to play home-and-away

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The three Colonial Athletic Association schools in Virginia will be seeing a lot of each other this spring.

The CAA announced on Tuesday that Richmond, William & Mary and James Madison, along with Elon, will be in the South Division for this unique football season.

The four schools will play each other, home-and-away for a total of six games each.

William & Mary opens at Richmond on March 6, while James Madison heads to Elon on the same day.

The CAA North Division will be made up of UAlbany, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova, with each of the seven schools playing one game against the rest of the division.

The team with the best overall record in the conference will earn the CAA’s automatic bid into the NCAA playoffs.

“We are pleased to announce the conference schedule for the 2021 Spring football season, but understand this is just the next step in the planning process associated with playing football on each of our campuses,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a press release. “Our unique divisional format was developed with the goal of enhancing safety and reducing the risks associated with travel during this difficult period of time, while still providing a fair and competitive model to determine a champion. Today’s announcement hopefully provides an additional level of excitement for the student-athletes and coaches who have worked hard and made numerous sacrifices over the past eight months. As always, health and safety remain at the forefront of all return-to-play decisions that we as a Conference continue to make.”