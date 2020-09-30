CAA announces plans for 2021 spring football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Athletic Association is moving forward with its plan for spring football in 2021.

The conference announced on Wednesday that it will split its schools into North and South divisions.

Teams will play the other six teams in their division and will also have the option of playing up to two non-conference games.

The conference has not released a detailed schedule yet, but plans to play on March 6-April 17, with each team getting a bye week.

“All of our institutions know that today’s announcement is simply the first step in the planning process associated with playing football on each of our campuses in the Spring,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a press release. “Each member institution, as well as the Conference office, has additional protocols that must be finalized and approved in order to ensure a safe return to the field. Our goal in creating this unique scheduling format was to implement a competitive model while also trying to reduce the risks associated with travel as much as we could. It’s been an extremely difficult and challenging time, but it’s nice to be able to give our coaches, student-athletes and fans something to look forward to. Health and safety remain at the forefront of every decision we are making, and we are hopeful about getting the Spring 2021 season underway.”

The team with the best regular season record will earn the CAA’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on April 24.