CAA releases ‘Extreme Flexibility Model’ for 2020-21 college season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Colonial Athletic Conference has released its ‘Extreme Flexibility Model’ for the 2020-21 college season.

The model does not affect football and men’s and women’s basketball, with the league saying it will determine measures for those sports at a later date.

For other sports, teams are required to play the minimum number of games to be eligible for the NCAA postseason, but are free to schedule any opponents they choose for safety and financial reasons. Teams can also play the same school more than once, making it simpler to keep them closer to home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league is not obligating any team to play games against conference opponents, though they can choose to do so.

The CAA has not decided on plans for conference tournaments.

Richmond is a member of the league in football, while James Madison and William & Mary are involved in all sports.