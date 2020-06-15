Canopy Adventure Park ropes in visitors looking for excitement

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Visits to outdoor ropes courses gave friends Alex Van Ness and Matt Klaman the idea to open Canopy Adventure Park.

“Me and my co-owner went out to a couple ropes courses and really enjoyed what they were providing – getting off your phone and being outside,” said Matt Klaman, co-owner of Canopy Adventure Park. “I think that’s a huge thing and we decided we needed something closer to Richmond to do that.”

The course, located at Independence Golf Club, had a soft opening October 2019 and was scheduled to have its grand opening in the spring. But the coronavirus pandemic caused Klaman and Van Ness to change their plans.

“We kind of kept rolling with our reservation-only system,” added Klaman. “Instead of a summer full-time opening, walk-ins welcome, we just scaled back and said we’ll come out here when you want to come out here.”

Their plan to open when needed has allowed them to provide guests a socially-distant outdoor experience. All equipment is sanitized and the course provides different options for all skill levels.

It’s an option for people looking to get out of the house and add some excitement that tests both the mind and body.

“There’s four unique courses and they range in ability from beginner to expert,” said Klaman. “You can have your kids who are super athletic and want to run around…and you can have the parents who are more laid back and want to just kind of take it easy on the easy the courses.”