Capitals GM Brian MacLellan talks about the state of the team heading into training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan took questions from reporters on Wednesday in his first press conference before training camp opens on Jan. 3 in Arlington. The 2020-21 season begins Jan. 13.

The bulk of the questions centered around the team’s goaltending situation, with Henrik Lundqvist opting out of the 2020-21 season last week due to complications from a heart issue.

“He’s had a heart issue all along that he’s managed, and it’s been fine,” MacLellan said. “We anticipated that he would be the same as what it’s been for all of his career. I think a routine physical that was an early physical turned into ‘we need to explore further what’s going on.'”

While for some other teams a free agent signing like Lundqvist opting out just before the start of the new season would sound the alarm in a front office, Washington will enter training camp in a unique situation. They’ll rely on Ilya Samsonov to be the regular starter after an impressive rookie campaign backing up Braden Holtby, who signed with the Vancouver Canucks in free agency.

Samsonov did not take part in the Toronto bubble over the summer, missing the return to play due to injury. He remained in the Washington area over the offseason rehabbing and training, and MacLellan said the young Russian looks fully capable of handling the responsibility of a starting goaltender in the NHL.

“I think he’s on track for it,” he said. “Obviously he has something to prove to everybody. This would be a step forward for him. He’s a competitive guy, and he’s got the skill. He’s got a good mental makeup and all indications are that he can handle it.”

But they also plan to turn to Vitek Vanecek and Pheonix Copley, who held down the fort for the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League a season ago.

Vanecek is yet to play in a regular season NHL game, but did split time in an exhibition contest just prior to the beginning of the postseason in Toronto over the summer.

“We want to see Vanecek play,” MacLellan said. “We’re happy with his progress, with his experience, and the only thing for us is that he hasn’t played much in the NHL. He had a good showing in the bubble in the chance he got in, so I think all along we’ve been trying to hopefully get him some games, and he hasn’t gotten them. So this will be a great opportunity for him to get some games and see where he’s at.”

Copley served as the backup goaltender for the Caps in the 2018-19 season. He made 24 starts, posting a 16-7-3 record, a goals against average of 2.90 and a .905 save percentage. Copley played in just two NHL games prior to that season, making both appearances with the St. Louis Blues.

“Copley’s a good option there for us as a number two,” MacLellan said. “It’s evolving. We’re open minded, but we also like where we’re at.”

On Tuesday the team announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Conor Sheary. Sheary signed a one year deal for $735,000. The third and fourth line forward pairings have been a focus for MacLellan and the front office this offseason.

“I view him as a middle six forward,” MacLellan said. “He adds speed to a lineup, adds some offense. I think he’s a guy that the coaches can move around and be flexible with. He’s played right wing and left wing, played up in the lineup, so I think he’s a real good option for us to give our coaches some flexibility in their lineup decisions.”

MacLellan also spoke about the current status of negotiations with superstar Alex Ovechkin on a contract extension. Ovi is due just over $9.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent over the summer if the two sides don’t hammer out a new deal.

But MacLellan stated that at this point, as players like Ovechkin who were overseas this offseason return to the United States, things remain on track for how the process is to play out.

“It’s status quo,” MacLellan said. “Once we get to camp, hopefully we have time and space to get together and we’ll go from there. We want Alex coming back, and we said all along we’d talk at the beginning of the year. Hopefully we have a chance to do that during camp.”

The NHL released the full 2020-21 regular season schedule on Wednesday. The Capitals open the season on Thursday, Jan. 14 on the road against the Buffalo Sabres. The two teams will meet again on Jan. 22 for the Caps home opener.