Capitals re-sign restricted free agent Jakub Vrana

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 08: Jakub Vrana #13 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring his first goal of the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena on January 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — The Washington Capitals and Jakub Vrana have agreed to a 2-year contract worth $6.7 million.

Washington announced the deal with Vrana, who was a restricted free agent. Vrana enjoyed a successful season in 2018-19 where he recorded 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists).

Drafted 13th overall in 2014, Vrana made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 15: Jakub Vrana #13 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at Capital One Arena on December 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In a statement, general manager Brian MacLellan says, “Jakub is a highly skilled player with a tremendous upside and is a big part of our future. We are pleased with his development the past two seasons and are looking forward for him to continue to develop and reach his full potential with our organization.”