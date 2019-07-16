Capitals re-sign restricted free agent Jakub Vrana

(WRIC) — The Washington Capitals and Jakub Vrana have agreed to a 2-year contract worth $6.7 million.
Washington announced the deal with Vrana, who was a restricted free agent. Vrana enjoyed a successful season in 2018-19 where he recorded 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists).
Drafted 13th overall in 2014, Vrana made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season.
In a statement, general manager Brian MacLellan says, “Jakub is a highly skilled player with a tremendous upside and is a big part of our future. We are pleased with his development the past two seasons and are looking forward for him to continue to develop and reach his full potential with our organization.”