Carol Adams awarded honorary ESPY for work with youth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Carol Adams’ life has been one of service as a Richmond police officer and through her charitable work with youth.

She’s been rewarded with a honorary ESPY ahead of Saturday’s main ceremonies, which will air on ABC8 at 8 p.m.

Adams was nominated by Bruce Richardson, Sr., who presented Adams with the award in front of the children that she helps and nurtures on a daily basis.

“I am just about the work, just about trying to help save lives and change lives,” Adams said. “The goal is to spark the interest or that light that’s in them, because all kids don’t have the best of environments that they’re growing up in and I know that from first-hand experience.”

Adams grew up surrounded by domestic violence and was in the next room when her father shot her mother in 1990.

She’s poured her energy into making sure children in similar situations have a space to flourish.

The evidence that her approach works is around her, as several of her kids have returned to volunteer as adults.

“My heart is always like firecrackers, just to see them grow and as I was mentioning, some were like this when I first met them,” Adams said, putting her hand low. “Now, I’m looking up at them, but they want to be here and want to occupy this space and this is God’s space. This is the space that God created.”

Adams is proud of the results, but humble about the credit.

Thank you to you all, because this is about y’all,” Adams told the children after receiving the honorary ESPY. “This is about working with y’all and this is about providing a safe space and fun activities for you all. And so it’s not just about me because I would exist, but it’s about the things that we’re doing to help make life better for each and every one of you.”