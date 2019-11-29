Cavaliers take 2019 Commonwealth Cup in 39-30 win over No. 23 Hokies

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) breaks the tackle of Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller (28) for a touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cavaliers defeated No. 23 Virginia Tech 39-30 on Saturday in the annual Commonwealth Clash.

With the victory, UVA (9-3) took the ACC’s Coastal Division title and will face No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship.

For the first time since 2003 UVA defeats Virginia Tech!#UVAvsVT pic.twitter.com/EFJJAnzVEQ — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) November 29, 2019

The Hokies are 8-4 after the loss.

