CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cavaliers defeated No. 23 Virginia Tech 39-30 on Saturday in the annual Commonwealth Clash.
With the victory, UVA (9-3) took the ACC’s Coastal Division title and will face No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship.
The Hokies are 8-4 after the loss.
Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Cavaliers take 2019 Commonwealth Cup in 39-30 win over No. 23 Hokies
- Dutch police: 3 people wounded in Hague stabbing
- Gabrielle Union speaks out amid reports she’s off NBC show
- Powerful storm threatens to disrupt busiest travel weekend
- Community mourns slain RFD lieutenant, mother of 3: ‘She will be missed but never forgotten’