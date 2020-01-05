Cayo’s first double-double spurs Richmond to 69-61 win

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) – Nathan Cayo had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the junior’s first double-double and Richmond beat Rhode Island 69-61.

Blake Francis had 13 points for Richmond as did Nick Sherod, who added five assists. Grant Golden scored 10 points with nine rebounds. Jacob Gilyard made two steals, tying him with Greg Beckwith at 227 for the most in Spiders history.

Tyrese Martin had 17 points for the Rams. Jeff Dowtin added 13 points and Jacob Toppin 12. Fatts Russell, who came in as the A-10 leader at 20.3 points per game, made just 1 of 12 shots for three points.