RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On this week’s ‘Chase for the Championship,’ we took a look back at a week of highs and lows for the Virginia Cavaliers.

UVA dominated rival Virginia Tech, 65-39, on Saturday as Kihei Clark scored a career-high 18 points.

But Boston College used a 7-0 run at the end of the game to defeat the Cavaliers, 60-53, on Tuesday.

