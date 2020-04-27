Chase Young excited to join hometown Redskins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After being drafted second overall by the Washington Redskins on Thursday night, Chase Young is excited to begin his NFL career in his backyard.

“I get to play in front of my family, I get to put on for where I’m from,” the Prince George’s County native said Monday. “I get to be an inspiration for all the young kids growing up in my area. I mean, I get to play for the Washington Redskins, a team that I’ve watched growing up, obviously because I’m from the area. It’s a lot, man. I’m just excited for real.

“I feel like the most exciting thing is, for home games, my parents, they don’t have to fly anywhere. They can drive 20 minutes up the road to come watch me play. And after the game, after the W, we can have a party or something. Just a little cookout or get together, something easy, something that if I got drafted anywhere else I couldn’t do. It’s a lot more pros than cons.”

Young gave himself all of one day off after getting drafted before getting back to work.

“I have been talking to all my coaches and trying to get in touch with all my teammates,” Young said. “Still working out, staying in shape. Just trying to get in touch with my teammates and trying to figure out when I can talk to my coaches and get caught up on the playbook. Just working out and staying ready.”