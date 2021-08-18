Chesterfield finishes 2nd at Little League Softball World Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield’s run in the Little League Softball World Series ended in the championship game with a 9-1 loss to Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Chesterfield took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Savannah Wright singled and later scored on an error, but Muskogee scored five runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead.
Muskogee added three runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Kaylie Mitchell singled twice for Chesterfield and Wright stole two bases.
