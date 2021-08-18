Chesterfield finishes 2nd at Little League Softball World Series

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- A Chesterfield County man faces multiple felony charges after police found 52 suspected marijuana plants in his home and truck, 13 times the number permitted in Virginia.

The co-owner of a residence in the 7900 block of Winterpock Road reported that the other co-owner, identified as 57-year-old Charles Miller, was in possession of more than four marijuana plants, a Chesterfield police spokesperson said Wednesday.