Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin in driver’s seat for 1st Cup Series title

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the one prize that has evaded Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin in his NASCAR career: A Cup Series title.

Hamlin can change that on Sunday, as, for the second straight year and third time in his career, he is part of the ‘Championship 4’ for the final race of the season, held this year at Phoenix on Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

“I’m one of those (superstitious) people like with the Stanley Cup where I don’t like to touch the trophy before I actually win it, so I’ve never actually touched a NASCAR Cup Series trophy,” Hamlin said.

It’s well within reach, as, with Kevin Harvick’s elimination, Hamlin is the driver remaining with the most wins and most points this season.

But Hamlin isn’t putting all of his eggs in the championship basket.

“The championship is not necessarily an indicative measuring stick of your whole year. If you get to the final 4, that is a measuring stick that you had a successful year,” Hamlin said.

The Chesterfield native feels that he is finally due to win the big prize, though.

“From my perspective, I’m a numbers guy, I like the law of averages,” Hamlin said. “If I keep putting myself in that final 4, eventually things will fall my way.”