Chesterfield native Howie DiSavino III to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What 20-year-old doesn’t dream of speeding around his hometown?

Chesterfield’s Howie DiSavino III will get to do just that on Saturday as he will make his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Richmond Raceway.

“It means a lot to race at Richmond this week,” DiSavino said. “I went there as a little kid when I was 8 years old. I always loved racing. I was 13 years old when I finally went into a race car.

“To be able to go back now that I am 20 and be able to race my first race at Richmond in NASCAR is definitely a blessing for me.”

DiSavino will drive the No. 3 truck for Jordan Anderson Racing.

He has been racing on the ARCA Menards Series for parts of three seasons, including a 13th-place finish at Daytona to start off 2021.