RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield’s Denny Hamlin stands on top of the NASCAR Cup Series win column.

Hamlin picked up his fifth victory of 2020 and second straight at Kansas Speedway on Thursday night.

Hamlin took the lead from Kevin Harvick with 12 laps to go and held off Brad Keselowski and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. to grab the checkered flag.

He also won the fall race at Kansas last year.

Harvick and Erik Jones, another JGR car, rounded out the top five.