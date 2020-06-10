Chili Peppers suspend operations for 2020 Coastal Plain League season

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Tri-City Chili Peppers of the Coastal Plain League are suspending operations for the 2020 baseball season.
“From day one, we promised our fans an experience like no other,” said Tri-City in a statement. “We never imagined the challenges we would face in the last ten months.”
2020 was supposed to be the Chili Peppers’ inaugural season but the coronavirus pandemic delayed a May start to the Coastal Plain League. An official plan has been announced by the league to begin July 1.
Tri-City says a “number of factors” went into the decision to suspend, but it all comes down to their fans.
“The one challenge we cannot conquer is the uncertainty of just how many of our wonderful fans we will be allowed to let through our gates come July 1,” added the Chili Peppers. “To all our fans, sponsors, players, coaches, staff and host families and to the community that we call home, we thank you for all of your support and cannot wait to see you at Shepherd Stadium in May 2021. Stay safe and stay healthy.”
Tri-City is currently working on finding roster spots for as many of their players as possible.
