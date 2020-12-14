Virginia State, Virginia Union basketball and volleyball seasons canceled by CIAA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Citing “growing concerns related to COVID-19”, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association has canceled the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball seasons and the 2020-21 volleyball season for Virginia Union, Virginia State and the rest of the league.

Basketball games were scheduled to begin on January 9.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to challenge the conference’s ability to see a clear path to move forward collectively. The impact to health and wellness, community concerns, as well as the economic ramifications are real,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “I want to commend our Board of Directors for exemplifying courageous leadership in college sports to ensure the well-being of the CIAA as well as the health and safety of our student-athletes and communities.”

“This was not an easy decision or one that was taken lightly by the CIAA Board,” said Virginia State University President and CIAA Board Chair Dr. Makola Abdullah. “We all want to have a season, and we want our student-athletes, coaches and staff to have a season. However, the data, which changes almost daily, does not support such a decision. The potential risk outweighs the desire to play.”

The CIAA said that it will make a decision later about spring sports.