CIAA: No sports in fall of 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) will not have any sports during the fall of 2020, announcing the decision in a press release on Thursday.

Locally, the move affects Virginia Union and Virginia State.

“This was a difficult decision but remains consistent with our long-standing priority of always acting in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams in the release. “While there will be no athletic competition in the fall, we will continue to support opportunities that enhance the experiences of our student-athletes, member institutions, and partners.”

The decision comes after the schools’ athletic directors and vice presidents sent a letter to McWilliams recently requesting this step.

The letter suggested moving football, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country to the spring, an idea that the CIAA says it “will explore”, but it did not give a timetable on a decision.

“The main priority of the Board and conference is the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” Virginia State University President & CIAA Board Chair Makola Abdullah said in a statement. “Although this decision is not ideal, it does afford all of us an opportunity to continue working through best practices to ensure our communities as a whole are in the best possible position moving forward.”

The CIAA said it is in discussions about winter and spring sports.