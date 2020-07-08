CIAA schools propose conference move fall sports to the spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University VP for Athletics Joe Taylor tells 8News that members of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) have proposed the conference move 2020 fall sports to the spring semester.

“The AD’s and VP’s sent in a unanimous agreement letter, proposal, to our Commissioner that we feel that it would be safe to wait until second semester,” said Taylor. “Move all of the fall sports to the spring with the understanding that there will be a vaccine by December.”

When asked about the recommendation the CIAA tells 8News there’s nothing to confirm at this time.

Taylor says the safety of everyone involved during the coronavirus pandemic is most important.

If there is a change, schedule adjustments could possibly include reducing the amount of games for teams.

“It might be shortened,” added Taylor. “Football probably would have seven, which is conference games only.”