RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Cincinnati Bearcats pulled off an improbable comeback in the final seconds as Chellia Watson made the tying basket with three seconds left, then, after a turnover, Angel Rizor scored at the buzzer to beat the VCU Rams, 58-56, at the Siegel Center.

VCU (3-5) didn’t make a field goal in the final 5:02 of the game.

Iimar’I Thomas led Cincinnati (4-4) with 16 points and six rebounds.

Danielle Hammond scored 20 points for VCU and Madison Hattix-Covington added 16 points.