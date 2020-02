FILE: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers calls a play in the first half during a game against the Columbia Lions at John Paul Jones Arena on November 16, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kihei Clark scored 17 points as Virginia held off a late charge to top Pittsburgh, 59-56 on Saturday.

Trailing by 14 in the second half, Pitt used a 7-0 run to close to within two points in the final two minutes.

But Pitt guard Trey McGowens’ 3-point attempt with under 10 seconds to play went off the rim and Ryan Murphy’s last-dash heave didn’t get off before the buzzer.