Clelin Ferrell donates $100K to Richmond relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Former Benedictine and current Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell has donated $100,000 to a pair of relief organizations in the Richmond area.

“Clelin embodies everything I love about Richmond: Its strength, its resilience, and its sense of community. His contribution will help hundreds of families, as well as our city as a whole, emerge from this crisis safe and supported,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a press release.

The Eviction Diversion Program will receive $50,000, while the other $50,000 will go to the Family Crisis Fund in Richmond.

“When I got in contact with the mayor, first off, I wanted to know, through this crisis, what are the most apparent things that we need right now? What’s the worst of the worst?” Ferrell said. “He mentioned the Family Crisis Fund. A lot of people haven’t been working and don’t have a source of income right now. All of the money that they’re using is going to bills.

“A lot of families, especially in the East End and the South Side parts of Richmond, which are close to my heart because I’m from the South Side, a lot of those families don’t have necessities.”

As for why he chose to support the Eviction Diversion Program?

“Richmond has already had one of the highest eviction rates in the country for cities. Going through this, sad to say, it’s going to get worse because people have bills to pay but they can’t work.

“The sad part about it is, people are getting evicted for $200 or $300,” Ferrell said.

The money will be distributed by non-profit organization Enrichmond.