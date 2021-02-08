Club Champions League extends contract with Chesterfield County through 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will continue to host several of the Club Champions League’s (CCL) major soccer events through 2024, with the third multi-year contract signing between CCL and Chesterfield.

According to a Monday release, the recently-renewed contracts were facilitated through Richmond Region Tourism, bringing for major events to River City Sportsplex, Mary B. Stratton Park, and Horner Park.

CCL is the largest, club-based youth soccer league in the U.S., according to its website, with more than 15,500 participants, and over 100,000 registered youth soccer players across nine states and Washington, D.C.

“Chesterfield County and Richmond Region Tourism have been tremendous partners to the CCL,” CCL Executive Director Brian Kuk said. “The quality facilities along with the level of professional service provided to the CCL are the primary reasons we have extended our contract with the county. We are proud to call Chesterfield County and the Richmond region home to CCL events for years to come.”

In the past, Chesterfield has hosted as many as five CCL events in a single year, according to a release, including the College Showcase Series and the Fall Festival, giving players an opportunity to be seen by more than 500 college coaches.

Chesterfield County officials announced Monday the CCL is bringing five events to River City Sportsplex in Fiscal Year 2021. The first event as part of this contract extension is the CCL Fall Festival, scheduled for Sept. 18-19, 2021.

“Chesterfield County is pleased to continue our relationship with CCL,” Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Director Bob Smet said. “The CCL is a great partner, and we look forward to welcoming athletes, parents and coaches to River City Sportsplex.”

According to a release, in FY19 and FY20 combined, sports tourism’s economic impact for Chesterfield County reached $64 million, and the CCL events contributed $13.7 million to the overall economic impact for the county during the same time frame.

“Sports tournaments like Club Champions League events are important for our region now more than ever,” Richmond Region Tourism Sports Relations Director J.C. Poma said. “We were grateful to help coordinate this partnership and are excited that organizers chose to extend their partnership with Chesterfield County and River City Sportsplex for three more exciting and soccer-filled years.”