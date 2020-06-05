1  of  2
‘Coaches for Change’ to unite basketball community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Several local high school and college basketball coaches from around the area will join Saturday as part of the ‘Coaches for Change’ event.

The idea of Armstrong coach Darryl Watts, the event’s goal is to promote subjects like building positive relationships and coping skills as well as the importance of voting.

‘Coaches for Change’ will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Arthur Ashe monument in Richmond, with various coaches speaking.

That’s an intentional choice of location, according to Collegiate coach Del Harris.

“Arthur Ashe is known more for a humanitarian than a tennis player, so this is bigger than sports,” Harris said. “We’re in this for (the goal of) affecting young people’s lives. We are trying to influence a generation.”

Players were not invited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are welcome to attend if they feel safe.

