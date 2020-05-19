Cole Custer makes Darlington Cup Series debut as NASCAR returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – What a time to make your first Cup Series appearance at the ‘Track Too Tough to Tame.’

That’s exactly what Cole Custer did on Sunday as NASCAR returned to action at Darlington Raceway.

“It was exciting, for sure,” Custer said. “It was definitely strange with no practice, no qualifying, you just hopped right in the car. But I think we all managed it really well.”

Custer placed 22nd in the field after a strong start, but said it was strange to race without fans.

“It was really quiet. That was the weirdest thing about it, I think,” Custer said.

Custer finished second in the Xfinity Series in both 2018 and 2019 and picked up a win in the spring race at Richmond last year.

“For us, that was our first short track win in the Xfinity. It was a key day for us,” Custer said. “It was the 100-grand Xfinity race that they do, the Dash for Cash race. It was a really cool race to win, definitely some good memories there, but hopefully we get back there soon in the future.”

He’ll get a second crack at Darlington on Wednesday night before the Cup Series shifts to Charlotte for a pair of races.