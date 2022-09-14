NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Results at the Colonial Downs racetrack broke a record of more than $6.5 million in betting at the New Kent County Virginia Derby Day last week, shattering all wagering marks this horse racing season to earn a reputation as a top-notch facility in the state this year.

According to a press release from McGuireWoods Consulting, which represents Colonial Downs Group, total betting throughout the 26-day live racing meet reached $74,940,840. The daily average of $2,882,340 is up by more than 29% from the daily average in 2021. As a result, this year’s race meet marked an all-time wagering high in the history of Colonial Downs, the release read.

“It is gratifying to see Colonial Downs evolve into one of the nation’s elite destinations for thoroughbred racing. We congratulate all of those who worked so hard to place Virginia racing in such an admirable position,” said John Marshall, Colonial Downs Group Executive Vice President of Operations.

Horse racing plays an integral role in supporting Virginia’s agricultural and tourism industries. Last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin told Horse Racing Nation at the Virginia Derby that Colonial Downs is “hugely important” to the commonwealth’s agriculture, jobs and tourism.

This season, Colonial Downs generated a total of $15,918,538 for those involved in the business of horse racing. According to the release, 1,382 horses represented 321 trainers to yield a combined 2,179 starts.

“The 2022 Colonial Downs race meet was such a great success on all levels thanks to the support of so many. We are grateful to all the horsemen, patrons, fans, and industry stakeholders for being a part of this fabulous summer of racing in Virginia,” said Jill Byrne, Colonial Downs Vice President of Racing Operations, in the release.

“Agriculture and tourism in Virginia have both been bolstered by our collective efforts,” Byrne added.