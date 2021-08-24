Competition the story for Caroline Cavaliers entering 2021 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The energy is high around the Caroline Cavaliers ahead of the 2021 fall season.“We are real excited as a coaching staff,” head coach Doug Allison said. “One of my coaches was talking to the guys at the end of practice yesterday and he was talking about in his position, he’s excited because he sees there are options. That means there is competition and competition is going to help us be better. Iron sharpens iron, so that is neat. When we have guys trying to push each other on the field, that means we will be more competitive with those we play.”

After playing six games this spring, senior Kentrell Rollins was excited to have a quick turnaround for the fall.

“One thing to another,” Rollins said. “It was really good for us personally, because as soon as the season ended, we were right back into the weight room. It was a big step for a lot of people and I think it was a good experience for us.”

Caroline starts with J.R. Tucker in Week 1.

“I don’t doubt these kids could match the amount of wins we’ve had in the last four or five seasons this season,” Allison said. “I think these guys, when I look at their fight and their spirit, I don’t see that they can’t compete with any game that we have on our schedule.”