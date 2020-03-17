Coronavirus halts high school spring sports

(WRIC) — Sports have been canceled or postponed across the world and the impact is felt not only professionally, but on the amateur level.

In Virginia the high school sports spring season has been delayed until at least March 30 and that is tough on everyone, according to Virginia High School League Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun.

“Our student athletes, and our parents and our coaches are very passionate,” added Dr. Haun. “We have student athletes who have worked very, very hard preparing for this spring season.”

The coronavirus news continues to change every day and that complicates things for the VHSL as they monitor the changing landscape.

“I don’t want to at this point, sitting here on March 17, cancel everything through June,” said Dr. Haun on the possibility of games being played. “We’re gonna monitor it on a short-term basis to see what the long-term answers are.”

Dr. Haun expects another update over the next week as some school systems, like Richmond Public Schools, will now remain closed until April 13.

“There’s a lot of school divisions,” said Dr. Haun. “Lets just wait and see what happens in the next week. But it does complicate the system if some schools go back and some don’t.”