RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An all-Midlothian matchup between a pair of 5-2 teams, Cosby and Clover Hill, is the latest ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Rivalry of the Week.

Cosby leads the all-time series, 8-4, and won last year’s encounter, 7-0. Clover Hill’s most recent head-to-head win was two years ago by the 27-23 final.

A win would be meaningful for both schools. Cosby would guarantee its first winning season since 2015, while Clover Hill hasn’t won six games since 2011.