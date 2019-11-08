Counting down the Top 5 moments inside the Siegel Center

The Siegel Center has produced a bevy of memorable games and moments over the past two decades. But could you list your Top 5?

To help celebrate its 20-year anniversary, 8News — with the help of VCU Athletics — took a stab at nailing down the five most memorable moments that Siegel Center has provided over the years.

No. 5 — December 15, 2012

A packed crowd that was ready to welcome back former Ram coach Anthony Grant and his Alabama Crimson Tide. The highly-anticipated matchup turned out to be a blowout midway through the second half as the Rams cruised to a 73-54 victory.

No. 4 — March 2, 2013

It was a rematch of the 2001 Final Four: The Shaka Smart-led Rams taking on Brad Stevens and the Butler Bulldogs. VCU was out for revenge against the team that ended their magical run two years prior. And revenge they got, in the form of an 84-52 rout.

No. 3 — February 26, 2005

Many consider it the most remarkable comeback in the Siegel Center era: VCU trailed UNC Wilmington BIG with just over five minutes left in regulation. Led by Michael Doles, who finished with a game-high 22 points, the Rams rallied back to force OT before stealing a 72-71 victory.

No. 2 — December 5, 2017

Shaka’s return. After leading VCU to new heights during his tenure, this time Shaka Smart returned as the visiting head coach with his Texas Longhorns. Down big in the second half, Mike Rhoades’ team made a scrappy comeback, though the Longhorns were able to hold them off in the final minutes to secure a 71-67 win.

No. 1 — Nov. 9, 1999

Topping our list is the very first game ever played inside the STU between former Metro Conference foes VCU and Louisville. The, who at one point trailed by as much as 20 points, stormed back for a 79-74 victory, kicking off a new era for VCU basketball.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of VCU’s Siegel Center, 8News is recapping many of the moments and people that make the building one of the most intimate and intense venues in the country for college basketball.