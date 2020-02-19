Crutcher scores 18, leads No. 5 Dayton past VCU 66-61

RICHMOND, VA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Rhoades of the VCU Rams calls a play in the first half during a game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Stuart C. Siegel Center on December 7, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Jalen Crutcher scored 18 points and No. 5 Dayton held off a late challenge and beat VCU 66-61.

It’s the Flyers’ 15th consecutive victory. Odi Toppin added 12 points and Trey Landers 11 for the Flyers. now 24-2 on the season.

They were the highest ranked team ever to play on VCU’s home floor. VCU closed to within one possession several times in the last seven minutes, the last on Vince Williams’ putback with 27 seconds left, but the Flyers held on. Nah’Shon Hyland led VCU with 18 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 12 points and 17 rebounds.