Cubs, Marlins prepare for rematch of 2003 NLCS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last time the then-Florida, now Miami, Marlins were in the playoffs, they broke the hearts of the Chicago Cubs in the 2003 NLCS, which included the infamous ‘Steve Bartman Game’.

Seventeen years later, the two meet again at Wrigley Field, as Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series gets started at 2:08 p.m. on ABC 8.

Kyle Hendricks gets the starting nod for the Cubs, who won the National League Central title to earn the No. 3 seed.

The Marlins will go with 2019 All-Star Sandy Alcantara.