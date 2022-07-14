CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Cumberland Minors are going to the World Series — the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series!

On Wednesday, July 13, the Cumberland Minors, a minor league baseball team managed by the Cumberland Recreation Department, won the Dixie Youth AAA State Tournament for the first time in its history.

The team was undefeated all regular season, in the All Star season, as well as in the district tournament. This is also the first time that a team from Cumberland County has won a state championship for Dixie Youth Baseball, a division of USA Baseball.

The Cumberland Minors. Photo contributed by Cumberland County Public Schools / Facebook

The team will go on to compete in the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA, Division II World Series starting on July 29 in Anderson, South Carolina.

More information can be found on the Cumberland Recreation Department’s Facebook page. To learn more about Dixie Youth Baseball, visit their website.