WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WRIC) — A cyclist from Richmond took home the win in the sixth US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship this weekend.

The main event is a two-hour slog through sandy North Carolina beach on “fat bikes,” which are mountain bikes with extra-wide tires similar to that of a dirt bike or motorcycle. Fischer Maris, who is from Richmond and typically races on road bikes and mountain bikes, took first place.

The weather conditions added an extra challenge to an already sufficiently challenging race. Wind speeds ranged from 20 to 25 miles per hour and wind gusts reached 37 miles per hour.

“The degree of difficulty was ten out of ten,” said Maris. “The sand was so difficult and so slow. On a road bike, you can keep up because you’re drafting, but all that is eliminated. So you’re going to use everything you have on the beach. Whoever’s the fittest is going to win.”

Proceeds from the race will go to Cape Fear SORBA, a non-profit that builds and maintains outdoor trails in the Cape Fear area.