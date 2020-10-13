Davis Love III, First Tee – Greater Richmond team up for Belmont Golf Course ‘transformation’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III learned the game from his father.

Now, along with his brother Mark and their company, Love Golf Design, they are working hard to create opportunities for future golfers to have the same opportunities.

“It’s always about giving back,” the two-time Ryder Cup captain said. “I was given a great opportunity if I can give kids here a chance to come back and play golf.”

In partnership with First Tee – Greater Richmond, they are turning Belmont Golf Course into a hotbed for the sport in the area.

“It is a transformation, really, it’s not a renovation. It’s something new that’s going to support anybody in the community. Any age, any ability. It has been an incredible team effort but the board here of the First Tee and the generous donors have made this happen and happen fast,” Love said.

Fast is right: The goal is to have the course open to the public in May 2021.

It’s a great comeback for Belmont, which hosted Virginia’s only major, the 1949 PGA Championship, won by Sam Snead.

“There is so much history here and to be a First Tee kid, to come out and learn how to play….I keep saying it, but Bryson DeChambeau just won the U.S Open on a Tillinghast golf course,” Love said.

“They saw that on TV and next spring they are going to be able to play their own Tillinghast golf course.

“So many opportunities for the kids and for the community here. It is just an incredible project.”