Day 1 of Washington Redskins training camp offers new hope

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A brand new season has arrived for the Washington Redskins as the team looks to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

“No one puts more pressure on us than ourselves,” said defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. “We don’t really have expectations, we have standards that we live up to. If we do that we’ll be fine regardless.”

Missing from the start of camp is offensive lineman Trent Williams, who head coach Jay Gruden says he hopes will be in Richmond “sooner than later.”

Staying on offense, the battle at quarterback will be something to watch during camp and throughout the preseason between Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwyane Haskins.

QB Dwayne Haskins walks to the practice fields (Kirk Nawrotzky/8News)

“I think all of them are locked in and are taking this battle very serious,” says wide receiver Paul Richardson of the quarterback competition. “I caught passes from all the guys today and they’re all on the money right now.”

The Redskins are scheduled to practice Friday from 9:45-11:45 am.

Training camp in Richmond ends August 11 and is free to the public.