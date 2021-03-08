Deep Run football honoring player who died in last year’s fatal boating accident

The Wildcats saved a seat for their former teammate Gabe Henderson on Senior Night, honoring his memory with his jersey and helmet, after he died in a boating accident in 2020. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been almost a year since Henrico County Public Schools rising senior Gabe Henderson lost his life in a tragic boating accident on Lake Anna. But on the field where he should’ve played his senior season for the Deep Run Wildcats, his former football teammates are working to keep his memory alive.

The Wildcats celebrated Senior Night last Friday, facing the Douglas Freeman Mavericks it just their second home game since Henderson passed away. It was not only a time to honor the final season of student-athletes who will graduate in a few months, but also a time to honor one student-athlete who never got that chance.

“We’ve got an angel with us this season,” Deep Run Varsity Football Head Coach Chad Hornik said. “We’re just hoping we’re going to keep impressing him.”

Henderson’s former teammates are wearing the number 10 on their helmets this season to honor the player they lost. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Henderson was a key player on the Wildcats’ offense, receiving several offers to continue his athletic career in college. But for those who played with him in high school, keeping his memory alive is about more than just football.

“Every player’s got a number 10 on the left side of their helmet this year,” Hornik said. “Tonight was Senior Night, so we got to pay tribute to Gabe again.”

In addition to sporting Henderson’s jersey number on their helmets, the Wildcats saved a seat for their former teammate, setting up a chair with his jersey and helmet on the sideline.

Henderson, shown here as a junior after a touchdown during the 2019-20 season, received several offers to play football in college. (Photo: 8News)

“He was like a son to me,” Hornik said. “To not have him here is kind of a big deal.”

Deep Run defeated Douglas Freeman in its Friday night matchup in the third week of the 2020-21 season, which was pushed back due to coronavirus concerns. As the team racked up the points, players could be seen pointing to the sky, a tribute to their “angel.”

The team will don the number 10 on each player’s helmet for the remainder of the season.