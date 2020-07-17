Deep Run football looks for way to honor Gabe Henderson amid uncertainty

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The uncertainty around the high school football season has hit especially hard at Deep Run.

The Wildcats community is still mourning Gabe Henderson, who died in a boating accident in April.

Henderson was a key part of the team, on and off the field, and was getting college interest from programs like William & Mary and VMI.

No matter what plan the VHSL decides to adopt on July 27 for the high school season, there won’t be football this fall, and that makes the challenge for head coach Chad Hornik and his team even tougher.

“I am just praying for our team,” Hornik said. “I am praying for Gabe’s family that we will have the opportunity to somehow play in the spring so we can pay tribute to him.”

Plans have had to change already.

“We kind of already had some things lined up that we were going to do for our first home game,” Hornik said. “It’s going to not be fun or not provide a lot of closure for a lot of our team (if we can’t play).”

LATEST HEADLINES: