Deep Run Wildcats beat defensive J.R. Tucker in last two minutes of 4th quarter, game ends 7-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deep Run hosted the J.R. Tucker Tigers on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Wildcats’ opening game of the season.

The Deep Run football team paid tribute to Gabe Henderson, a student and football player who tragically died in a boating accident last year.

The team took the illegal formation penalty in the process but it was declined. The Wildcats also sported “#10” on the side of their helmets in memory of Henderson.

The game would see a lot of defensive work on both sides but also quite a bit of rust to shake off.

Both sides nearly went the entire game scoreless before a blocked punt gave Bo Kite of the Wildcats the chance to score a touchdown to make it 7-0 for Deep Run in the last two minutes of the game.

That scoreline would hold and see Deep Run narrowly bring home the win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories