Deep Run Wildcats beat defensive J.R. Tucker in last two minutes of 4th quarter, game ends 7-0

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deep Run hosted the J.R. Tucker Tigers on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Wildcats’ opening game of the season.

The Deep Run football team paid tribute to Gabe Henderson, a student and football player who tragically died in a boating accident last year.

The team took the illegal formation penalty in the process but it was declined. The Wildcats also sported “#10” on the side of their helmets in memory of Henderson.

The game would see a lot of defensive work on both sides but also quite a bit of rust to shake off.

Both sides nearly went the entire game scoreless before a blocked punt gave Bo Kite of the Wildcats the chance to score a touchdown to make it 7-0 for Deep Run in the last two minutes of the game.

That scoreline would hold and see Deep Run narrowly bring home the win.