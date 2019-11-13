Deep Run wins ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Team of Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–After completing the second perfect regular season in school history, the Deep Run Wildcats are the ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Team of the Week.

Deep Run improved to 10-0 last week with a 33-0 shutout of Thomas Jefferson. It’s the sixth time this year that the Wildcats have held their opponents to a touchdown or less.

The Wildcats are seeded third in Region 5B and will host their first playoff game since 2006 on Friday, taking on No. 6 Prince George. The 2006 team is the only other one to go 10-0 and set the school record for wins with 12.